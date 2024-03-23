ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 4.3 %

ENG stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

