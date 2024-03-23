Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 3.0 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

