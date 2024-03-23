WNS (NYSE:WNS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE WNS opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of WNS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WNS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

