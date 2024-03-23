Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Get Team alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $188,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Team Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.