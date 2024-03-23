Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of CR stock opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

