Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 3.6 %

Marin Software stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.97. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

