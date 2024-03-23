Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $183,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 147.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

