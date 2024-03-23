American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.9 %

AMS stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

