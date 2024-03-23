NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 9,004.50 ($114.63) and last traded at GBX 9,004.50 ($114.63), with a volume of 29535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,510 ($108.34).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 141 ($1.80) dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 3,601.40%.

NEXT Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,432.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,869.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at NEXT

NEXT Company Profile

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.32), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,439,210.69). In related news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 33,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,950 ($113.94), for a total transaction of £2,967,283 ($3,777,572.25). Also, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.32), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,439,210.69). 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

