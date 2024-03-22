Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,824 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE PG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $161.66. 6,380,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,957. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.94. The company has a market cap of $380.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
