Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,824 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $161.66. 6,380,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,957. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.94. The company has a market cap of $380.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

