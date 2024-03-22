JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

JPM stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,060,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,425. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $200.48. The stock has a market cap of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

