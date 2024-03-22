RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,157,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,489,646. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

