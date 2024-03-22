Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,090,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

