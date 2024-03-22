PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %
PEP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,090,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
