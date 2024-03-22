Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.58

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 17985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Disco Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $521.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Disco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

