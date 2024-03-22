Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 23925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

