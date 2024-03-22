Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.43

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Conflux has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $116.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,104.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00652175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00130468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00211208 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00054133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00122072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,982,514,542 coins and its circulating supply is 3,845,027,257 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,982,297,338.86 with 3,844,797,325.63 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.42496552 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $201,104,093.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

