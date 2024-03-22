Quantum Trading Up 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $22.88 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006912 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00026386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,182.21 or 1.00123425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010871 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00155789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.