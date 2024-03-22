Dymension Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $801.48 million and $32.17 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00008699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 5.92305278 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $39,655,038.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

