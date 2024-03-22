Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. 394,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,992. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

