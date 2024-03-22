33,720 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Acquired by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. 565,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

