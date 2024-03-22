First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Holdings Decreased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703. The company has a market cap of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

