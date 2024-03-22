Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.26. 37,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,436. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

