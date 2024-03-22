Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTD stock traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,327.60. 120,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,148.30. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

