Bay Rivers Group Has $791,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,153. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

