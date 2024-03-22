Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $210,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 569,794 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $264.16. 489,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

