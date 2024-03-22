Apeiron RIA LLC Has $393,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,853. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.