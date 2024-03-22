CommScope (COMM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM):

3/13/2024 – CommScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – CommScope had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2024 – CommScope was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2024 – CommScope had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

2/7/2024 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2024 – CommScope was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2024 – CommScope was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.10.

1/22/2024 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,831. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.97. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

