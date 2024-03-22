CommScope (COMM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM):
- 3/13/2024 – CommScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – CommScope had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/1/2024 – CommScope was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/1/2024 – CommScope had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.
- 2/7/2024 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2024 – CommScope was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/22/2024 – CommScope was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.10.
- 1/22/2024 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
CommScope Price Performance
Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,831. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.97. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.
Insider Transactions at CommScope
In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
