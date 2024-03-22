Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 199,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,883. The firm has a market cap of $791.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

