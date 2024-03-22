Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 344 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 95,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.