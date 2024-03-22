4,163 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of FTXL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. 27,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,747. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

