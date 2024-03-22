Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-2.165 billion. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.74 EPS.

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.93. The company had a trading volume of 313,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,814. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

