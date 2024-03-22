CIC Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,722 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,030. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

