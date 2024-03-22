LEMONCHAIN Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $58,453.07 and approximately $228.90 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

