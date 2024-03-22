Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $398.87 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Ethereum has a market cap of $398.87 billion and $20.01 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,321.90 or 0.05223639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00083615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00018284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,073,508 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

