Metahero (HERO) One Day Volume Tops $1.78 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $48.06 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

