BMO Capital Markets Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $375.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.14.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.72. 3,041,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,778. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 52-week low of $259.30 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.