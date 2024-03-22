Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $12,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.9 %

PEG traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 3,873,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

