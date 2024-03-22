Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,471 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,436,791.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

