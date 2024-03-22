Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,471 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,436,791.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
BRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
