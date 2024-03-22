Insider Selling: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Sells 9,264 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,535. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTWK shares. TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

