Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Sells $35,989.76 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

BTM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 116,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BTM. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.