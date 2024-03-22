Robert Owen Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,065. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.