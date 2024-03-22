Ellen R. Alemany Sells 600 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $13.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,600.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,925. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $570.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,625.00. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,507.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,667.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

