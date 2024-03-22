Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO Sells $1,704,321.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Chemed Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $648.72. 79,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,543. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.87. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Chemed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
