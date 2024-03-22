Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO Sells $1,704,321.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $648.72. 79,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,543. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.87. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Chemed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

