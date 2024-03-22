Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.28

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 35808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

