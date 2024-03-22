Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.10

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 431885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

