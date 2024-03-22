Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 925,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,782,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Amer Sports Stock Up 2.9 %

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

