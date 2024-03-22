Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 925,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,782,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports
Amer Sports Stock Up 2.9 %
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.