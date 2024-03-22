Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.35

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 19813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 121,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.