Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.35

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 19813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.
Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
