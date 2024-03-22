Apeiron RIA LLC Has $447,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $655,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $75.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

