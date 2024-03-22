SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider John William Swann III Sells 32,325 Shares

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPX Technologies stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. 245,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $122.09.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

